Celek (concussion) is in the concussion protocol Monday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.comreports.

Celek suffered a head injury during Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Bears, and will need to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol before retaking the field. Due to the nature of such injuries ,and the 49ers being well eliminated from playoff contention, it wouldn't be surprising if Calek were to sit out versus the Rams in Week 17.

