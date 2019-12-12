49ers' Garrett Celek: Lands on IR
The 49ers placed Celek (back) on injured reserve Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Celek spent the first nine weeks of the season on the PUP list due to a back injury, and he'll now shift to IR due to what appears to be a related issue. The veteran appeared in five contests with the 49ers in 2019, during which he played 63 snaps on offense but was not targeted.
