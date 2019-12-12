Play

The 49ers placed Celek (back) on injured reserve Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Celek spent the first nine weeks of the season on the PUP list due to a back injury, and he'll now shift to IR due to what appears to be a related issue. The veteran appeared in five contests with the 49ers in 2019, during which he played 63 snaps on offense but was not targeted.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories