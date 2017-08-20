Celek logged just 12 snaps on offense Saturday, finishing without a reception in a 33-14 preseason loss to the Broncos.

The veteran tight end spend a good chunk of the 2016 season as the 49ers' starting tight end, performing adequately in the role. Since then, the new regime in San Francisco has brought in three new tight ends to compete for jobs this preseason, and Celek appears to be competing with Logan Paulsen for a backup/blocking tight end role.