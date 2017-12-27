Celek (knee/rib) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Celek should be able to play through the same pair of injuries again, but there's every reason to worry about his workload after he was held without a catch on just 17 snaps in Sunday's 44-33 win over the Jaguars. Regardless of Celek's health, the 49ers may want to prioritize building chemistry between Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie tight end George Kittle.