Gelek was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury.

Each of Celek's three most productive games this season has occurred in the past four weeks, with the veteran most recently catching two of four targets for 67 yards and a touchdown while playing 84 percent of the snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-16 win over the Texans. His ability to practice in a limited capacity suggests he's on track to play against the Titans on Sunday, but if not, George Kittle likely would step in as the No. 1 tight end, a role he held for the first half of the season to mixed results.