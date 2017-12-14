49ers' Garrett Celek: Limited with knee issue
Gelek was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury.
Each of Celek's three most productive games this season has occurred in the past four weeks, with the veteran most recently catching two of four targets for 67 yards and a touchdown while playing 84 percent of the snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-16 win over the Texans. His ability to practice in a limited capacity suggests he's on track to play against the Titans on Sunday, but if not, George Kittle likely would step in as the No. 1 tight end, a role he held for the first half of the season to mixed results.
More News
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: Ties season-best touchdown mark Sunday•
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: Gains 30 yards in split role•
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: Scores long touchdown in start•
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: Set to start Sunday•
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: Catches touchdown Thursday•
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: Could start Sunday•
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.