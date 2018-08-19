Celek secured his only target for eight yards in the 49ers' 16-13 preseason loss to the Texans on Saturday.

Drawing the start in place of George Kittle (shoulder), Celek logged his one catch on the 49ers' first play from scrimmage. The 30-year-old journeyman is certainly serviceable in the stopgap role that he's currently serving in with Kittle sidelined, but his ideal slotting is that of a complementary option to a front-line starter. As such, Celek's fantasy value is decidedly modest and limited to the deepest of formats at present, although any downgrade to Kittle's status would change that outlook to an extent. Celek figures to draw the start once again and see extended time during next Saturday's night's "dress rehearsal" game against the Colts.