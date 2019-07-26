Celek was placed on the 49ers' Physically Unable to Perform list Friday with a back injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Celek underwent back surgery this offseason. It was originally reported in early June that the 31-year-old would miss two months, but Niners general manager John Lynch told Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle that Celek will likely start the regular season on the PUP list.