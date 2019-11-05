49ers' Garrett Celek: Practice window opens
Celek's 21-day window to return from IR was opened by the 49ers on Tuesday.
Celek has been out all year after offseason back surgery. He now gets up to three weeks to practice before the team has to decide whether to activate him or let him remain on IR for the rest of 2019.
