Celek (knee/rib) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Celek was held without a catch while logging just 17 snaps on offense in last week's 44-33 win over the Jaguars. His workload might increase as he returns to health, but the Niners still figure to give rookie George Kittle plenty of opportunities. Neither tight end can be counted on for the final week of the season.