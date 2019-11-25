Celek finished second in tight end snaps behind George Kittle with 31 percent in Sunday's 37-8 win over Green Bay.

Celek returned from injured reserved Week 10, but this was the first time he finished with more snaps over fellow backup Ross Dwelley. It could have just been scheming, but it is worth noting that the veteran has routinely served as the backup tight end in this offense due to his plus blocking skills. Even with an elevated role, Celek does not carry fantasy value heading into Sunday's contest with Baltimore.