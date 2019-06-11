Celek underwent back surgery this offseason and will be out for two months, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Head coach Kyle Shannan mentioned two weeks ago that Celek was going to be sidelined for most of the offseason while still in concussion protocol, but it turns out back surgery is the main reason why. Celek will certainly miss training camp, and it's unclear whether the tight end will be ready for the start of the regular season or not.