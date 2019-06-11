49ers' Garrett Celek: Recovering from back surgery
Celek underwent back surgery this offseason and will be out for two months, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Head coach Kyle Shannan mentioned two weeks ago that Celek was going to be sidelined for most of the offseason while still in concussion protocol, but it turns out back surgery is the main reason why. Celek will certainly miss training camp, and it's unclear whether the tight end will be ready for the start of the regular season or not.
More News
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: Aiming for training camp•
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: Gets competition during offseason•
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: Recovering from surgery•
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: Will sit season finale•
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: Practices in limited fashion•
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: In concussion protocol•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five big NFC questions: Peak Zeke?
Ben Gretch reviews some big questions he came across in the NFC after doing his projections,...
-
Fantasy Football 2019 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Rookies lead the way
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of late-round options in Sleepers 2.0, naming 12 guys who...
-
Breakouts 2.0: Jacobs, Cook and more
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to target in Breakouts 2.0, naming 12 guys who...
-
Busts 2.0: Avoid Brown, Bell, Ben
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to avoid in Busts 2.0, naming 12 guys you should...
-
Superflex mock draft results
Jamey Eisenberg looks at two teams with different approaches to selecting a quarterback in...