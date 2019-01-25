Celek (concussion) is recovering from thumb surgery but should be ready for the start of the offseason program, Joe Fann of the 49ers' official website reports.

Celek sat out Week 17 with a concussion, finishing the regular season with five catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games. He averaged just 18.5 snaps per game on offense as the clear No. 2 tight end behind George Kittle, after averaging 37.9 per game in 2016 and 35.0 in 2017. Celek will turn 31 in May and only has one season remaining on his contract, but a reasonable salary combined with special-teams contributions should be enough to keep his roster spot safe. It doesn't sound like the thumb injury will have much impact on his offseason routine.