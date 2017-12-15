49ers' Garrett Celek: Removed from injury report
Celek (knee) was removed from the injury report for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Limited in practice the previous two days, Celek returned to full participation Friday and was thus removed from the injury report. He's been operating as San Francisco's No. 1 tight end, averaging four targets over the past five games. Celek has gains of 61 and 47 yards in that stretch, but he's been pretty quiet otherwise.
