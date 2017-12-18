49ers' Garrett Celek: Scores for second straight week
Celek caught all three of his targets for 63 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 25-23 win over the Titans.
Celek made the most of his limited looks, finishing third on the team in receiving and a five-yard touchdown in the second quarter. He also broke off a 41-yard gain at one point, as he continues to gain a reputation as a playmaker from the tight end position. Celek's big-play ability and his growing red-zone rapport with Jimmy Garoppolo have his fantasy value trending upward, despite a challenging matchup with the Jaguars next week.
