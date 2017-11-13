49ers' Garrett Celek: Scores long touchdown in start
Celek hauled in four of his six targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Giants.
The veteran tight end got the start in place of George Kittle (leg) and produced a strong fantasy line due in large part to a 47-yard catch and run for a score at the end of the first half. While this was a promising outing for Celek, the upcoming bye week should presumably afford Kittle enough time to heal up. Even if he were to earn another start, the Seahawks are far less forgiving against opposing tight ends in comparison to the Giants, who entered Week 10 ranked as the worst defense against the position.
