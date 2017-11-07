49ers' Garrett Celek: Set to start Sunday
Celek will get the start at tight end this Sunday against the Giants in place of the injured George Kittle (leg).
Head coach Kyle Shanahan ruled out his starting tight end just one day after he suffered a leg injury against the Cardinals, according to Cam Inman of The Mercury News. This news opens the door for Celek to step into a starting role. The veteran tight end isn't known for having premier receiving skills, but he did post career highs in yards (350) and touchdowns (three) in a similar situation with the 49ers last season. There is some streaming appeal here, as the Giants defense is the most rewarding to opposing tight ends this season (508 yards and eight touchdowns).
