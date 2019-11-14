49ers' Garrett Celek: Sports limited tag
Celek (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Celek recovered from a back injury and returned from the PUP list for Week 10's loss to the Seahawks. The 31-year-old tight end logged 12 offensive snaps in his season debut, and he didn't garner a target despite George Kittle (knee/ankle) being out of the picture. There's no reason to think Celek won't be able to play Sunday against the Cardinals as long as he stays on the practice field in some capacity.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Jamey Eisenberg provides his start and sit calls for Week 11 wide receivers, with some big-name...