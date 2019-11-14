Play

Celek (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Celek recovered from a back injury and returned from the PUP list for Week 10's loss to the Seahawks. The 31-year-old tight end logged 12 offensive snaps in his season debut, and he didn't garner a target despite George Kittle (knee/ankle) being out of the picture. There's no reason to think Celek won't be able to play Sunday against the Cardinals as long as he stays on the practice field in some capacity.

