49ers' Garrett Celek: Strong when called upon
Celek finished the 2017 campaign with 336 yards on 21 receptions and a career-high four touchdowns.
Celek began the year behind rookie George Kittle on the depth chart, but a myriad of minor injuries forced the rookie out of action mid-season and the veteran stepped up like he has in the past. In a five-game stretch between Weeks 10 and 14, Celek racked up 234 yards and a trio of touchdowns while taking over as the team's primary receiving tight end. The 29-year-old proved that he is more than just a blocking option and that he can be a fantasy-relevant option when called upon. That said, Kittle regained his starting job in the final weeks of the season, and he projects to start ahead of Celek yet again in 2018.
