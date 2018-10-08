49ers' Garrett Celek: Suffers quad injury
Celek left Sunday's contest against the Cardinals with a quadriceps injury, ESPN's Nick Wagoner reports.
Celek suffered the injury in the fourth quarter and did not return. The veteran tight end didn't record a catch for the second consecutive game. Cole Wick would slide up to second on the depth chart if Celek is unable to go next week against the Packers.
