Celek caught his lone target for a gain of seven yards during Sunday's 38-27 loss to Kansas City.

Celek has now caught all three of his targets this season. It was tough enough to be a factor as a backup tight end behind the emerging George Kittle, but the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo (ACL) changes the entire complexion of San Francisco's offense. If Celek was only averaging a catch per game with Garoppolo at quarterback, he doesn't figure to fare better with C.J. Beathard despite a favorable matchup against a bottom-10 Chargers pass defense on Sunday.