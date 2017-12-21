Celek was limited in practice Wednesday due to knee and rib injuries, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

According to Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News, Celek was one of six 49ers seen in a non-contact jersey, but the reality didn't stop him and those particular teammates from taking part in individual drills. With two days remaining to elevate to full participant and potentially ditch his injury designations entirely, Celek, if active, will have a tough task on his hands this Sunday against a Jaguars defense that has contained opposing tight ends to six catches for 39 yards and no touchdowns over the last three games.