49ers' Garrett Celek: Ties season-best touchdown mark Sunday
Celek caught two of his four targets for 67 yards and his third touchdown of the season in Sunday's 26-16 victory over the Texans.
Celek did the majority of his damage on a 61-yard catch and run in the third quarter, the longest reception of his career. Jimmy Garoppolo rewarded his tight end at the end of the drive with a well-placed toss that Celek corralled for his third touchdown of the season. The 29-year-old has now scored three touchdowns in three consecutive seasons despite starting each year behind a younger, more-athletic tight end on the depth chart. Perhaps the 49ers should consider featuring "Old Reliable" more often than they have been during his time in San Francisco. They may already be heading in that direction based on the fact that Celek has received more targets and receptions than rookie George Kittle over the past two weeks. That said, there is still a clear timeshare regarding tight end snaps, and fullback Kyle Juszczyk's presence in the short-yardage passing game (four targets Sunday) also eats into Celek's potential fantasy value.
More News
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...