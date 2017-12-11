Celek caught two of his four targets for 67 yards and his third touchdown of the season in Sunday's 26-16 victory over the Texans.

Celek did the majority of his damage on a 61-yard catch and run in the third quarter, the longest reception of his career. Jimmy Garoppolo rewarded his tight end at the end of the drive with a well-placed toss that Celek corralled for his third touchdown of the season. The 29-year-old has now scored three touchdowns in three consecutive seasons despite starting each year behind a younger, more-athletic tight end on the depth chart. Perhaps the 49ers should consider featuring "Old Reliable" more often than they have been during his time in San Francisco. They may already be heading in that direction based on the fact that Celek has received more targets and receptions than rookie George Kittle over the past two weeks. That said, there is still a clear timeshare regarding tight end snaps, and fullback Kyle Juszczyk's presence in the short-yardage passing game (four targets Sunday) also eats into Celek's potential fantasy value.