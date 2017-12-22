Celek (knee/rib) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Celek played through the knee injury in last week's 25-23 win over the Titans, but he picked up a rib injury while catching all three of his targets for 63 yards and a touchdown. His ability to log limited participation at every practice this weeks suggests he should be able to give it a go for Sunday's difficult matchup against the elite Jacksonville defense. Should Celek end up sitting, George Kittle likely would absorb a sizable chunk of his snaps and targets, with Logan Paulsen also potentially pitching in. The 49ers' inactive list will be released around 2:35 p.m. ET on Sunday.