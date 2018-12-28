49ers' Garrett Celek: Will sit season finale
Celek (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Celek was able to practice in a limited fashion this week, but was unable to fully clear the concussion protocol. The 30-year-old will head into the offseason having caught five of eight passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games. Sunday will mark the first time Celek has missed a game since 2015.
