Gilliam (knee) won't face any limitations during the 49ers' offseason workouts in April, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Gilliam landed on injured reserve in November due to an MCL sprain in his knee, but the issue only required multiple weeks of recovery time rather than multiple months. As a result, Gilliam, who signed a two-year contract extension with the 49ers on Tuesday, should be in store for extensive snaps with the first-team offense in the spring while starting right tackle Trent Brown (shoulder) is sidelined.