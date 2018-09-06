49ers' Garry Gilliam: Limited participant at Wednesday's practice
Gilliam (concussion) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
We're closing in on a month since Gilliam sustained the concussion and things appear to be moving rather slowly. Given the nature of head injuries in today's medical climate, it's wise for both Gilliam's personal health and the team to wait until all symptoms have subsided. Although the Niners have eased Gilliam back into the mix, albeit in a limited fashion, it's reasonable to suspect he'll miss Sunday's game given the lengthy absence and the fact that he's not quite at 100 percent just yet.
