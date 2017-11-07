Gilliam, who was placed on injured reserve last week, is dealing with an MCL injury, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Despite the fact that Gilliam's season had already been over, the details of his injury hadn't quite been understood. Following Monday's injury report, it is now clear that the Penn State product is dealing with an MCL injury. He should be a full go for the start of training camp in 2018.

