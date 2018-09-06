Gilliam (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Gilliam seems to be progressing in his recovery from a concussion sustained nearly a month ago. Given the nature of Gilliam's injury, it's difficult to estimate a timetable for the 27-year-old's return. Expected to serve a rotational role in the 49ers' O-line this season, it remains to be seen whether Gilliam will suit up for Sunday's season-opener against the Vikings.

