49ers' Garry Gilliam: Returns to practice
Gilliam (concussion) returned to practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The return marks the end of a three-week long absence for Gilliam. Despite missing almost a month of the critical evaluation period during the preseason, the 27-year-old possesses enough experience that could ultimately help save him from the perils of roster cut downs.
More News
-
49ers' Garry Gilliam: Ruled out for Saturday's preseason affair•
-
49ers' Garry Gilliam: To be evaluated Tuesday•
-
49ers' Garry Gilliam: Suffers concussion•
-
49ers' Garry Gilliam: Returns to practice•
-
49ers' Garry Gilliam: Sits out practice with elbow injury•
-
49ers' Garry Gilliam: In good health heading into OTAs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our final 12-team non-PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the latest results of our 12-team non-PPR mock draft, which was...
-
Deep Sleepers for 2018
Dave Richard has found 10 players with an ADP past 140th overall for your Fantasy Football...
-
Believe in Peterson and Marshall?
Heath Cummings has takes from the third week of the preseason. He'll also tell you whether...
-
2018 Fantasy Football must-see breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Updated DST and kicker tiers
Don't want to look like an idiot and reach for a DST or a kicker on Draft Day? Dave Richard...