Gilliam (concussion) will not play in Saturday's preseason contest, Matt Barrows of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Gilliam has yet to clear through the league's concussion protocol and subsequently will be forced to sit out Saturday's affair. The Penn State product has been able to make a career for himself as an offensive lineman following his collegiate days at tight end. Gilliam started 13 games for Seattle last season.

