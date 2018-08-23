49ers' Garry Gilliam: Ruled out for Saturday's preseason affair
Gilliam (concussion) will not play in Saturday's preseason contest, Matt Barrows of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Gilliam has yet to clear through the league's concussion protocol and subsequently will be forced to sit out Saturday's affair. The Penn State product has been able to make a career for himself as an offensive lineman following his collegiate days at tight end. Gilliam started 13 games for Seattle last season.
More News
-
49ers' Garry Gilliam: To be evaluated Tuesday•
-
49ers' Garry Gilliam: Suffers concussion•
-
49ers' Garry Gilliam: Returns to practice•
-
49ers' Garry Gilliam: Sits out practice with elbow injury•
-
49ers' Garry Gilliam: In good health heading into OTAs•
-
49ers' Garry Gilliam: Signs extension with 49ers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jamey's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
14-team PPR mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our 14-team PPR league, which features 11 listeners...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Starting your draft right
Discussing how to successfully build the core of your Fantasy team and plenty more on today’s...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football busts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...
-
Fantasy football auction draft values
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...