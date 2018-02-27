49ers' Garry Gilliam: Signs extension with 49ers
Gilliam (knee) signed a two-year contract extension with the 49ers on Tuesday.
Gilliam suffered what ended up being a season-ending MCL injury in his only start of 2017, but with the lineman expected to be healthy for the start of camp, San Francisco is willing to commit to him for at least another two seasons.
