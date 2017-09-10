Kittle (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Kittle is thus slated to make his NFL regular-season debut, and in the process the fifth-rounder is in line to step right into action as a starter for the 49ers following the trade of Vance McDonald to the Steelers. A wait-and-see approach is probably in order here, but it's conceivable that Kittle could, in time, emerge as one of Brian Hoyer's top options in the 49ers passing game.