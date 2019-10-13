49ers' George Kittle: Active in Week 6

Kittle (groin) is active for Sunday's Week 6 tilt against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

This confirms early Sunday reports that Kittle would suit up in the big NFC West divisional clash. There are questions about whether the star tight end will be able to withstand a regular workload, with a combination of game flow and Kittle's own stamina set to serve as the ultimate determinant in that regard.

