Kittle (hip) is active for Thursday's game against the Rams.

As expected, Kittle will again play through an ailment in his third NFL contest. In the first two, he gobbled up 92 percent of the offensive snaps, so he'll look to exploit a Rams defense that has given up nine catches (on 11 targets) to tight ends in 2017.

