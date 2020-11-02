The injury Kittle picked up Sunday against the Seahawks has been clarified as a foot injury rather than an ankle injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports reports.

The severity of Kittle's injury is still unknown at this time, though he remains questionable to return. The 49ers' chances of coming back from down double digits in the fourth quarter are even slimmer with neither Kittle nor starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) on the field.