49ers' George Kittle: Aiming to be active Week 12

Coach Kyle Shanahan hopes to have Kittle (knee/ankle) available for Sunday's game against the Packers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. "He's missed two games now, and I know it will go down to the wire again this week," Shanahan said Monday. "But hoping this week will be different."

The 49ers haven't addressed the nature of Kittle's knee and ankle injuries, but as mentioned by Shanahan, they've combined to keep him sidelined the past two contests. Kittle next has a chance to practice Wednesday, at which point the team will reveal whether or not he takes the field.