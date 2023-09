Kittle (groin) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Kittle has been dealing with an adductor strain since Aug. 10 that still may be lingering because he played 12 offensive snaps during the 49ers' preseason finale on Aug. 25. In any case, he's been able to manage back-to-back capped sessions to begin Week 1 prep, and the team may clarify his status for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh upon the release of Friday's injury report.