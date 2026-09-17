Kittle (Achilles) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kittle continues to operate with a cap on his practice reps in the early going this season, which isn't a surprise considering he tore his right Achilles nine months ago. In Week 1 against the Rams in Melbourne, Australia, he recorded two catches (on five targets) for 12 yards on a 46 percent snap share, more or less looking like his normal self. Because WRs De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Christian Kirk (calf) are all sidelined for varying lengths of time, Kittle stands to benefit in the 49ers' passing game, assuming he's active on a weekly basis.