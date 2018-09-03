Kittle (shoulder) appeared to practice fully Monday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

After suffering a separated right shoulder in preseason Week 1, Kittle spent most of the rest of August in recovery mode. Monday's session marked almost a week back in action for the tight end, and it seems as if he handled a good portion of team drills. The 49ers will clarify whether he's handling all practice reps once they hold their first regular-season practice Wednesday, after which he'll prepare as the team's No. 1 TE following a rookie line of 43-515-2 in 2017.

