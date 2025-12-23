Kittle was diagnosed with a low-to-mid-grade ankle sprain following an MRI on Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

After he was forced out of Monday's 48-27 win over the Colts with the injury, Kittle said that he believed that he had avoided a high-ankle sprain, and follow-up tests have confirmed that's indeed the case. Though Kittle isn't facing a long-term injury, the star tight end could still be at risk of missing a game Sunday versus the Bears that has important playoff-positioning implications at stake. Before departing late in the third quarter Monday, Kittle still delivered for his fantasy managers, posting seven catches for a season-high 115 yards and a touchdown on eight targets.