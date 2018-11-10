49ers' George Kittle: Avoids injury designation for Week 10
Kittle (chest) doesn't carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Giants.
Kittle's status was never really in jeopardy despite him donning a non-contact jersey in every practice this week, as the 49ers have simply been trying to preserve the health of one of their few remaining consistent weapons in the passing game. The tight end has been one of the top fantasy options at his position this season, corralling 41 of 61 targets for 692 yards and three scores through nine games.
