49ers' George Kittle: Back at practice
Kittle (calf) returned to practice Thursday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
It looked like Kittle might sit this one out, but he's back on the field after missing some time with calf tightness. For his part, the tight noted Thursday that he has no doubt he'll be ready for Week 1 action. On the heels of an 88-catch, 1,377-yard effort last season, Kittle profiles as a top-flight fantasy tight end, in an elite tier that also includes Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz.
More News
