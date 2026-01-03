Kittle (ankle) is listed as active Saturday against the Seahawks, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

After sitting out a Week 17 win against the Bears due to a mid-to-low-ankle sprain, Kittle is back in action as the 49ers seek to claim the NFC West and the No. 1 seed in the conference. Despite operating with practice limitations during the entirety of Week 18 prep, it wouldn't be a surprise if he handles his typical 80-plus percent of the offensive snaps considering what's on the line. Since he was blanked Week 7 in his return from an IR stint due to a hamstring injury, Kittle put together a 48-574-6 line on 56 targets in eight games before last Sunday's absence.