Kittle brought in five of eight targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 23-17 win over the Commanders on Monday night.

Kittle was one of Brock Purdy's most effective targets on the night, finishing with the 49ers' second-highest reception, receiving yardage and target totals. The athletic tight end was also on the other end of Brock Purdy's one touchdown pass, recording an 11-yard scoring grab to cap off the opening possession of the night. Kittle has at least four receptions in five consecutive games and Monday night's receiving yardage total or higher in four of his first six contests of the season, affording him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 7 road matchup against the Falcons on Sunday.