Kittle secured all nine of his targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-26 loss to the Rams.

It took a one-sided loss to do it, but Kittle finally produced the kind of stat line managers were hoping for when selecting the tight end early in drafts. The star tight end has chipped three touchdown catches across five active games, with Sunday's output marking the first time he surpassed four receptions or 43 receiving yards. The injury-riddled 49ers need to rely on Kittle's receiving abilities in order to remain a threat down the stretch. Perhaps this was the start of one of Kittle's signature hot streaks, a question that will be answered in next Sunday's tilt against the Cardinals.