49ers' George Kittle: Bouncing back from rib issue
The injury that Kittle sustained in Week 9 of the 2018 season was described as fractured rib cartilage by Brian Witt of NBC Sports Bay Area.
It's an issue that came to light following the conclusion of the campaign, at which time Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com relayed that the tight end played most of the second half of the season with a cracked rib. Regardless of the exact injury terminology used, Kittle's 88-catch, 1,377-yard season looks even more impressive when considering the discomfort he worked through beyond Week 9. Following the retirement of Rob Gronkowski, Kittle approaches the coming season as one of fantasy's elite tight ends, in the top tier at his position along with Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz.
