The injury that Kittle sustained in Week 9 of the 2018 season was described as fractured rib cartilage by Brian Witt of NBC Sports Bay Area.

It's an issue that came to light following the conclusion of the campaign, at which time Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com relayed that the tight end played most of the second half of the season with a cracked rib. Regardless of the exact injury terminology used, Kittle's 88-catch, 1,377-yard season looks even more impressive when considering the discomfort he worked through beyond Week 9. Following the retirement of Rob Gronkowski, Kittle approaches the coming season as one of fantasy's elite tight ends, in the top tier at his position along with Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

    Pre-NFL draft PPR mock

    Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...

  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...

  • juju-smith-schuster-steelers.jpg

    AFC Fantasy news and notes

    In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...

  • usatsi-10233902-chris-godwin-bucs-preseason-pregame.jpg

    NFC Fantasy news and notes

    Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...