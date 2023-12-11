Kittle had three receptions on five targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-16 win over the Seahawks.

Kittle finished with the same number of receptions (three) against Seattle that he had when the divison rivals met in Week 12. Unlike the previous meeting, he was able to hit pay dirt when he shrugged off a pursuing defender attempting to arm tackle the 6-foot-4, 250 pound freak athlete en route to a 44-yard touchdown. Kittle's strong outing brought him up to 811 receicing yards through 13 games after generating 765 yards in 15 contests last year. With four games left on the schedule, Kittle has a realistic opportunity to record his third 1,000-yard season of his career and first since 2019. He will attempt to inch closer to that milestone in a soft matchup against the Cardinals next Sunday.