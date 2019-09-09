Kittle brought in eight of 10 targets for 54 yards in the 49ers' 31-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The final line indicates Kittle failed to find the end zone, but he actually saw eight- and 22-yard touchdown receptions nullified by penalty in the first and second quarters, respectively. The third-year tight end also paced the 49ers in receptions, receiving yardage and targets on the afternoon, validating the ample fantasy-related hype he was the subject of leading into the regular season. While Kittle's yardage total was relatively underwhelming, his line would naturally have looked completely different had the aforementioned pair of scoring grabs gone on the ledger. Kittle will look to build on his solid opener at the expense of the Bengals in Week 2.