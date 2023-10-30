Kittle brought in nine of 11 targets for 149 yards in the 49ers' 31-17 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

The prolific tight end led the 49ers in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, with all his figures also qualifying as season highs. Kittle has an abundant18 targets over the last pair of contests, and his performance Sunday offered a vivid reminder of the upside he possesses when he's freed up to operate more as a receiver than blocker. Kittle and the 49ers return to action in a Week 10 road matchup against the Jaguars following a Week 9 bye.