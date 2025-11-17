Kittle hauled in all six of his targets for 67 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 41-22 rout of the Cardinals.

Kittle welcomed back starting quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) with literal open arms, getting wide open in the end zone on two separate occasions. The talented duo picked up right where they left off when they last played together back in Week 1, when Kittle hit pay dirt before suffering a hamstring injury that would land the tight end on injured reserve. The 31-year-old Kittle was already coming off of a season-best performance against the Rams in Week 10 (9-84-1), with Sunday's two-score day officially putting the fantasy stud on a hot streak. Kittle will attempt to one-up himself against the Panthers under the bright lights of Monday Night Football in Week 12.